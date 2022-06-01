ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash in which one person was killed.

According to police, officers and units from the fire department were called to Monacan Trail Road near Interstate 64 at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday May 31 for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

A vehicle headed south on Monacan Trail Road had collided with a motorcycle that was coming from the I-64 West off-ramp.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to UVA Medical Center, where the passenger, 44-year-old Holly Marie Minter of Waynesboro, died later that day.