Richmond, VA (WRIC) — Nearly six weeks after Governor Glenn Youngkin announced his plan to help combat pandemic-era learning loss, few school districts have taken advantage of the funding for the initiative.

In September, Youngkin announced his “All in VA” plan. The plan recommended local school divisions use the $418 million allocated to them as part of the state’s amended budget for high-intensity tutoring and other initiatives.

According to the Virginia Department of Education, 38 school districts have submitted the necessary plan to the department, allowing them to tap into that money. 26 plans have been approved, with 12 still under consideration.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Gov. Glenn Youngkin said, “While the governor wishes the process was moving quicker, he is encouraged that Virginia school divisions are all in on high-intensity tutoring for math and reading, acceleration of Literacy Act funding, and tactics to combat chronic absenteeism. School divisions remain engaged and are regularly submitting thoughtful, intentional applications.”