STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three inmates at Rappahannock Regional Jail in Stafford have been served warrants for taking part in a brawl that sent an inmate to the hospital.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, the incident started at around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26 with a verbal altercation between three inmates, 22-year-old Collins Turner, 32-year-old Travis Ball and an unnamed third inmate.

Turner assaulted the unnamed inmate and Ball later joined in. The victim was punched, kneed and choked.

While the victim was being choked, another inmate came in to try to assist him. Ball began to attack him as well, now joined by 31-year-old Jared Haney.

Jail officers then arrived and the inmates separated, one of whom had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Warrants against Turner and Ball have been obtained for gang participation, malicious wounding by mob, strangulation and conspiracy. Ball was given additional charges for attacking the second inmate. Warrants against Haney were obtained for gang participation, malicious wounding by mob and conspiracy.