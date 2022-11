RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gas prices in Virginia have dropped significantly in the past month, according to AAA.

In just one week, Richmond’s gas has dropped eight cents a gallon while Virginia as a whole is down seven cents.

Average gas prices have dropped in the past week across Virginia and the U.S. (Source: AAA)

Today’s national average of $3.66 is 16 cents less than a month ago and 26 cents more than a year ago.

