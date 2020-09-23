Filler-Corn releases statement on lack of disclosure of Virginia House member’s reported COVID-19 positive diagnosis

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – Virginia’s Speaker of the House of Delegates, Eileen Filler-Corn, has released a statement regarding recent reporting that Republican Delegate Tommy Wright has tested positive for COVID-19 just days after the House of Delegates met in-person to commence the Special Session in Richmond last month.

Filler-Corn’s statement is below:

“First of all, on behalf of all the Members of the House of Delegates, I am hopeful Delegate Wright is doing well.

But let me be clear. I am incredibly disappointed with the lack of disclosure and communication from Delegate Wright and the House Republican Caucus regarding Delegate Wright’s reported positive COVID-19 test on August 25th.

The House of Delegates convened in-person at the Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond only seven days before Delegate Wright reportedly received this positive test result. Delegate Wright was present at that in-person meeting on August 18th.



Given the known incubation period for COVID-19, it is possible that Delegate Wright could have exposed his fellow Delegates, Capitol Police, clerk staff, press and all those that were in attendance at the Siegel Center that day.



According to reporting, Delegate Wright’s Office notified members of his church of the Delegate’s positive test, yet no notification to this moment has been given to my office or Clerk Denslow. While he thought members of his community should be informed of his positive test, his colleagues in the House were not given the same courtesy by the Delegate nor the House Republican Caucus.



This lack of transparency when it comes to this highly contagious disease is incredibly troubling. Every Delegate and individual present at the Siegel Center on August 18th had a right to know of Delegate Wright’s reported positive test for their safety, their family’s safety and the safety of their communities.



The House Republican Caucus has repeatedly criticized the House’s decision to do the work of the Special Session safely and remotely. They have claimed it has made it harder for Delegates to represent their constituents. Yet no disclosure was made to why Delegate Wright was unable to represent his constituents for an extended period. And, more so, with the lack of communication regarding Delegate Wright’s positive test shortly after our in-person meeting, many other Delegates who came into contact with Delegate Wright could have been similarly unable to participate in the Special Session due to COVID-19.



This pandemic is extremely serious. We must truly be in this together and communicate with each other so we can keep our families, friends and communities safe. I hope this failure of disclosure serves as a reminder to all how important it is to be transparent as we all battle COVID-19 together.”

Eileen Filler-Corn, Virginia’s Speaker of the House of Delegates