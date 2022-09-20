The final decision on the new names of Fort Lee, Fort Pickett and Fort Hill in Virginia has been announced. (Photo: Naming Commission Final Report)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The final decision on the recommendations for the new names of three U.S. Army bases — Fort Lee, Fort Pickett and Fort Hill — in Virginia has been announced.

The decision to rename the bases came after Congress overrode the President’s veto of the defense spending bill in 2021. Shortly after, Congress enlisted the help of an independent commission, which was tasked with renaming the bases with names related to the confederacy. The Naming Commission released its final report on recommending the new Army base names — encompassed in Part I of the plan — to Congress on Monday, Sept. 19.

Part I of the three-part final report recommended names for nine military bases, including Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Rucker in Alabama, Fort Polk in Louisiana, Fort Benning and Fort Gordon in Georgia, and Fort A.P. Hill, Fort Lee and Fort Pickett in Virginia.

The Commission said the new names were decided upon by taking several factors into account, such as lists of all service assets based on Commission criteria, consideration of local sensitivities, discussions with elected officials, and direct public input. See the new names below.







Fort Pickett

New Name: Fort Barefoot

Fort Barefoot Selected Candidate: Technical Sergeant Van T. Barfoot

Technical Sergeant Van T. Barfoot Estimated Total Cost: $322,900

Fort Lee

New Name: Fort Gregg-Adams

Fort Gregg-Adams Selected Candidate: LTG Arthur J. Gregg and LTC Charity Adams

LTG Arthur J. Gregg and LTC Charity Adams Estimated Total Cost: $2,396,600

Fort A.P. Hill

New Name: Fort Walker

Fort Walker Selected Candidate: Dr. Mary Walker

Dr. Mary Walker Estimated Total Cost: $1,982,227

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Part II of the Naming Commission’s Final Report will address assets of the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., and the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md. Part III will address all Department of Defense assets not covered in the first two parts.

The complete Naming Commission Final Report Part I can be read below: