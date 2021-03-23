Final investigation summary report into May 2019 mass shooting in VB to be released this week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The final investigation summary report on the mass shooting at the city Municipal Center in May 2019 will be released this week.

The summary report will be released after noon on Wednesday, according to a Monday morning email from City Manager Patrick Duhaney to various city departments.

“When I came to Virginia Beach as city manager last year, I was keenly aware that the final investigative summary report was pending. Because I also knew I was hiring a new chief of police, I saw an opportunity for the two of us to review everything through an outsider’s lens,” Duhaney wrote.

Police Chief Paul Neudigate, who started the job in October, has completed the review in conjunction with Duhaney.

However, Duhaney’s email did not give details on the report’s findings.

The mass shooting on May 31, 2019 left 12 dead plus the gunman, who was a city employee with public utilities.

This week’s release of the report comes about 11 months after Acting City Manager Tom Leahy released the police department’s Interim Investigative Executive Summary of the mass shooting.

In that report, officials discussed the “who, what, where, when and how” of the shooting, but said they still did not know the “why.” They said at the time that it may never be known.

They also said the full completed report from the Virginia Beach Police Department would not be released to the public.

The final report will also include a full crime scene analysis from the FBI. It is not known if any portion of that analysis will be made public in the summary report,

In Monday’s email, Duhaney also reminded staff about the VB Strong Center’s services, which are available to provide support and resources to those in need.

The VB Strong Center can be contacted for more information about programs and processing groups that are available virtually, at the VB Strong Center website or at 757-507-7200.