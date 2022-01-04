Final people rescued from I-95 in Fredericksburg, efforts to reopen underway

Cars and trucks are stranded on sections of Interstate 95 Tuesday Jan. 4, 2022, near Quantico, Va. Close to 48 miles of the Interstate was closed due to ice and snow. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation announced at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday that there were no longer any people stuck on Interstate 95 in Fredericksburg.

Drivers were stuck on I-95 for upwards of 12 hours, with many sitting in their cars overnight in the freezing weather.

The latest VDOT update stated that less than 20 vehicles were left on the interstate. The cars will be towed and then snow plows will come through to remove all snow and ice from the interstate.

It is after the snow removal that the stretch of interstate between Caroline County and Prince William County will be fully reopened.