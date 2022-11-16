CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The suspect charged in connection to a deadly shooting at the University of Virginia (UVA) has been transferred and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was accused of killing three people and injuring two others in a Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, UVA football players Lavel Davis, Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were shot and killed on a bus after it returned to campus from a field trip. The suspect, a former member of the team by the name of Christopher Darnell Jones, was arrested in Henrico County the next day.

The Associated Press reported new details on the shooting — including the testimony of one student who was on the bus trip. Ryan Lynch, a 19-year-old sophomore student said Jones pulled out a gun as they arrived back on campus and pushed one of the now-deceased football players, stating: “You guys are always messing with me.”

In a UVA Athletics press conference on Tuesday, Athletic Director Carla Williams said she was not aware of any connection between the shooting and a hazing incident that was reported by university Police Chief Timothy Longo, Sr. Elliott also noted that there was no overlap between Jones and the victims, as he had only been a walk-on on the football team for one semester.

Since Monday, additional charges have been filed for the malicious wounding of Marlee Morgan and the malicious wounding of Michael Hollins, with two more firearm charges. Morgan is the final shooting victim to be identified by authorities.

READ MORE: Suspect in U.Va. deadly shooting transferred to Albemarle, hearing scheduled