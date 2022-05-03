WARRENTON, Va. (WRIC) — The Top 10 of American Idol Season 20 performed Sunday night and three eliminations were made to form the show’s Top 7. The final contestant from the Commonwealth of Virginia had his time on the show come to an end.

27-year-old Mike Parker, from Warrenton, was considered to be a standout country singer by the judges.

In Sunday’s Disney-themed show, Parker dedicated a performance of “You’ll Be in My Heart” to his mother, who is fighting leukemia.

Ultimately, America’s votes weren’t enough to carry him into the Top 7, but the hometown star will be welcomed home by Virginia fans.