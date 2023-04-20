RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Virginia Board of Education is expected to vote on proposed K-12 history and social science standards developed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration after delays and criticism over the draft and process.

The learning standards, reviewed every seven years, will set the bar on what K-12 students should learn during each grade as early as the 2024-2025 school year. Before meeting Thursday to consider the draft, the state board held six public hearings across Virginia in March.

The education board has heard public comment and is set to vote on the standards during the Thursday meeting, which is open to the public and being held on the 22nd Floor of the James Monroe Building in Richmond. People can watch the meeting live online.

After multiple delays and despite heavy criticism over the draft, the state Board of Education voted in early February to move forward with the education department’s second rewrite for the public feedback hearings.

The Virginia Department of Education’s revision process stalled for months and critics have decried its second revision, claiming that Youngkin’s administration politicized the effort and draft with the help of right-wing organizations.

