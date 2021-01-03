Finalists chosen for 8 spots on Virginia redistricting panel

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia legislative leaders have selected 62 finalists for the eight citizen spots on the state’s new redistricting commission.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Democrats’ picks come from mostly population centers and GOP choices chiefly from rural areas. A panel of five retired Virginia judges will select the eight citizen members by Jan. 15. The judges will meet on Wednesday. The 16-member commission will include four Democratic lawmakers, four Republican lawmakers, four citizens nominated by Democrats and four citizens nominated by Republicans.

A late surge before Monday’s deadline pushed citizen applications to more than 1,200 hopefuls for the eight spots. The full commission has its first meeting Feb. 1.

