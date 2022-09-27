File photo of an Amtrak train pulling up to a platform

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Various emergency situations are causing delays for Amtrak trains Tuesday night along the east coast.

At 8 p.m., the Amtrak train number 85, the Northeast Regional that serves Richmond’s stations, was shown to be running 45 minutes late, according to the train status tool on the website.

(Image from the Amtrak website showing 85 Northeast Regional train status Tuesday night)

At approximately 6 p.m. Amtrak tweeted a service advisory that read: “Due to ongoing fire department activity, all train traffic in the Philadelphia (PHL) area is temporarily stopped. Trains may incur delays. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.”

At the same time, Amtrak tweeted out an alert that Acela train 2122 remained stopped north of Washington due to a trespasser incident, delaying the movement of trains.

That wasn’t the end of the national train system’s problems along the east coast.

Fire department activity near tracks in New York City delayed trains passing through that city at 8 p.m., according to tweets by Amtrak. And at 7:15 p.m. the Palmetto Train 89 was stopped north of Fayetteville due to mechanical issues.

“There is a fire north of Philadelphia and we are not able to operate because of the fire there,” Amtrak media representative Mark Magliare told Channel 8News at 7:35 p.m.

He also said tracks are closed north of Philadelphia due to the other situation in Baltimore. Although, in Baltimore, there are three other tracks that allowed other trains to pass by the train that was delayed there.

While Magliare would not elaborate on how the delays, fires, mechanical problems and law enforcement situations affected travelers to and from the Richmond-area train stations, he encouraged travelers to keep checking Amtrak’s social media to receive current updates on delays.