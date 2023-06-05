CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) – Chesterfield Fire and EMS receive a 911 call late Sunday night around 10:00pm for a reported fire at the Metro Richmond Zoo located on Beaver Bridge Road.

Once on scene, crews found several buildings on fire and began to quickly put out the blaze. Due to the intensity of the fire within the buildings, crews took defensive action to prevent flames from spreading. Several maintenance buildings and a veterinary support building have been lost. One animal enclosure fence is damaged. All animals thought to have been lost in the veterinary building have been located, and are alive.

