Fire departments warn against sanitizing masks in microwaves

ARLINGTON, Va. (WRIC) — Do you need to disinfect your face mask? Here’s some advice, don’t microwave it.
The Arlington Fire Departments said in a Facebook post they’ve gotten reports of people sticking their masks in the microwaves to sanitize them. Firefighters, however, say this is a major fire hazard.
The CDC says throwing your face mask in the washing machine with some detergent will get the job done.
