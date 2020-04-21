Fire departments warn against sanitizing masks in microwaves

ARLINGTON, Va. (WRIC) — Do you need to disinfect your face mask? Here’s some advice, don’t microwave it.

The Arlington Fire Departments said in a Facebook post they’ve gotten reports of people sticking their masks in the microwaves to sanitize them. Firefighters, however, say this is a major fire hazard.

The CDC says throwing your face mask in the washing machine with some detergent will get the job done.

