Fire officials urge against open air burning as much of Virginia sees high fire danger levels

CHESTEFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Dry weather and high winds are causing much of the state to see an increased fire risk. As a precaution, the Goochland Fire Department is urging residents against open air burning through the weekend.

As of this morning, 5 out of 6 regions in the state are in the “Class 3” or “high” fire danger category. According to the Department of Forestry, this means fires can start easily and be hard to contain.

Our 8news meterologists add that a lack of rain, low humidity, high winds, and brush are a recipe for the quick spread of flames.

Last month, fire crews responded to a massive brush fire in Chesterfield which burned through 6 acres of land. Fortunately, the flames were slow-moving enough to contain before it caused damage, but fire crews blame a bonfire.

Fire officials are renewing their warning about cooking outdoors and discarding cigarettes outside while we experience these conditions.