Firefighters battling huge fire in Harrisonburg Saturday morning

Smoke from the fire in Harrisonburg. (Photo courtesy of Connor Becton)

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Harrisonburg Fire Department said they are on the scene of a large fire in the area of Miller Circle at South Main Street. They are asking the public to avoid this area.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department is currently on the scene of a large fire in the area of Miller Circle at South Main Street. Please avoid this area. Media staging will be held in the front parking lot of Wendy’s. — Harrisonburg VA (@HarrisonburgVA) October 17, 2020

This is a breaking story, stat with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: