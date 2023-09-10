LURAY, Va. (WRIC) — Firefighters worked to contain a fire that spanned across about two and a half acres in Shenandoah National Park in the afternoon Sunday.

According to the National Park Service, a total of 12 firefighters from the service, as well as the Department of Forestry fought the fire, which blazed across steep and rocky terrain on Sept. 10.

At around 2 p.m. Sunday, the service said firefighters were able to contain about 10 percent of the fire, which had started from natural causes late in the afternoon Friday, Sept. 8 according to initial reports by the National Park Service.

Firefighters continue to work on containing the fire, Sept. 9 (Photo: National Park Service)

Millers Head Fire, Sept. 9 (Photo: National Park Service)

Firefighters continue to establish a fire line to contain the fire, Sept. 9 (Photo: National Park Service)

No park structures were affected by the fire and all park trails and facilities remained open, the service said.