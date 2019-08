ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A house caught fire in Albemarle County when lightning struck it during strong storms yesterday

Crews responded after 3:30 p.m. to the home on Rockfish Gap Turnpike. When firefighters arrived the family was out of the home and not hurt.

Two pets were found inside the home and rescued. Firefighters were able to take them to local veterinarians where they are doing okay.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office says about $30,000 of damage was done to the home.