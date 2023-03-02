Jamar Walker is set to become the first openly LGBTQ+ person to serve as a federal judge in Virginia. Credit: Mark Warner.

NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — Jamar Walker is set to become the first openly LGBTQ+ person to serve as a federal judge in Virginia. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, the U.S. Senate confirmed his position with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Walker will replace Judge Raymond Jackson, who served as the first Black federal judge in South Hampton Roads. Last March, Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine sent letters to President Biden recommending candidates, including Walker, to fill vacancies in the court.

“Jamar’s community-oriented mindset, career qualifications and numerous accolades make him an exceptional nominee for the eastern district of Virginia,” Warner said at Walker’s confirmation Monday. “I know he will serve with distinction and will make both our country and our Commonwealth proud.”