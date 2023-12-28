RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has announced the first influenza-related pediatric death of the 2023-24 flu season.

“Sadly, a child (5-12 years old) in Virginia’s Eastern region died from complications associated with influenza (flu),” a VDH spokesperson said in a release. “To protect the family’s privacy, VDH will not provide any further information regarding this death.”

As the weather becomes colder in Virginia, experts believe flu activity will increase. According to the VDH, emergency department and urgent care visits for flu-like illnesses made up 6.9% of total visits during the week ending on Dec. 23. For young children and school-aged children that percentage was even higher at 14.7% and 13.2% of all visits.

“We at the Virginia Department of Health, are broken hearted and extend our sympathies to the family of this child during this difficult time,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Karen Shelton. “Even though the flu is common, it can cause serious illness and even death. I urge everyone who is eligible to receive the flu vaccine to do so not only to protect themselves, but to protect those around them.”

In response to the death, the VDH issued a reminder of the following three actions for Virginians to take to prevent the spread of the flu: