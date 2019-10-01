First vaping-related death confirmed in Virginia

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 file photo, a man exhales a puff of smoke from a vape pipe at a shop in Richmond, Va. During a Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 congressional subcommittee hearing, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official said she believes “hundreds more” cases have been reported to health authorities since the previous week. The CDC then put the tally at 530 confirmed and probable cases of the serious lung illnesses. Nine deaths have been reported. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The state’s Department of Health says a Virginia resident has died from injuries linked to vaping.

It’s Virginia’s first death related to e-cigarette use and/or vaping. Twelve other deaths have been confirmed in 10 states.

“I am deeply saddened to announce the first death of a Virginia resident related to this outbreak. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA. “The decedent was an adult from the southwest region. To protect patient confidentiality, VDH will not release additional details.”

VDH says the Virginian died “in the outbreak of severe lung injury associated with e-cigarette use or “vaping.” The death was reported in Greensboro, North Carolina.

As of Sept. 30, there have been 31 lung injury cases, including the Virginia resident’s death.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports 805 cases from 46 states and one U.S. territory, as of Sept. 24.

VDH used this incident to remind people who are concerned about lung injuries associated with e-cigarette use or vaping to refrain from using e-cigarette products.

According to the release, people who do use e-cigarette products should monitor themselves for symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, fever) and promptly seek medical attention or call a poison control center at 1-800-222-1222 if symptoms develop.