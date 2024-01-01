RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There’s an old weather saying that tends to be true more than not, and it goes something like this: “Thunder in winter, snow in seven days.”



If you think back to last Friday many of us heard thunder and saw lightning. Now, seven days from last Friday could be the day of change leading into a major winter storm this coming Saturday.

Over the weekend the models began to show the development of a major winter storm in the Tennessee Valley and Northern Gulf Coast states for later Friday night heading into Saturday morning. That system would rapidly deepen and strengthen as it moves into Virginia during the day on Saturday before sliding up toward New England early Sunday morning.

While the exact track has to be determined, it is important to understand that a major winter storm will be bearing down on Virginia for the first weekend of 2024.

Right now, if we were to look at the different models and come up with a generalization of what we might expect, it currently looks like we will see a very cold rain for the Metro Richmond area, particularly in the east and south. At the same time, areas across Virginia’s Piedmont — including Farmville to Louisa and Fredericksburg — might see more of a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow. The Shenandoah Valley and the Blue Ridge Mountains would see all snow and most likely some very good accumulations, especially for the ski resorts in Virginia and West Virginia.

During the next couple of days, our short-range models will begin to get a better look at how this system will develop in the Southern Tennessee Valley and Gulf Coast dates and evolve a more definitive track. This will allow us to refine where the cold air will get locked up and where snow will be more likely than rain.

If you love snow, then you may well be in luck this weekend, especially in the western and northwestern parts of the state through Saturday and into Sunday.