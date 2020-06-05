Free fishing in Virginia this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Warmer weather is the perfect time for fishing, but this weekend is an especially good time for beginners to try their hand at it.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is letting people fish without a license today through Sunday, 5-7 June, as part of its Fish On! Free Fishing Days.

“Free fishing days are always an excellent opportunity to get out and try fishing for the first time, or

to introduce new people to fishing,” said Ryan Brown, Executive Director of DGIF. “I would

encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity and all that Virginia’s outdoors have to

offer.”

The department said during this event, no fishing licenses will be required for recreational rod and reel fishing. The DGIF is also opening more than 2,900 miles of trout streams, numerous ponds, small lakes and reservoirs, for fishing.

“Free fishing days are a great time to experience the abundance of Virginia’s waters from the

mountains to the coast,” said Virginia Marine Resources Commissioner Steven G. Bowman.

Not all rules have been waved this weekend though– fee fishing areas will still require a permit and all fishing regulations, including catch limits and gear restrictions, will remain in place.

