LURAY, Va. (WRIC) — Shenandoah National Park officials have lifted a parkwide fishing closure after the area had extremely dry conditions and low stream flows.

The ban went into effect Aug. 31, but has since been lifted with recent rainfall improving conditions.

Wildlife experts continue to stress caution and prudence.

“Be gentle with the fish and the fragile environment they inhabit. The dry conditions likely reduced spawning success,” said Evan Childress, fish biologist. “Brook trout eggs spend the winter incubating in gravel in the streams, so it’s important to avoid walking through those areas to prevent trampling of eggs.”

Anglers are encouraged to minimize handling of fish and time out of the water to reduce stress on fish.