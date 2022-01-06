Five Community Vaccination Centers closed Friday due to forecasted inclement weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health will be closing five Community Vaccination Centers on Friday, Jan. 7 ahead of a forecast calling for snowfall in much of the Commonwealth.

The decision to close the centers in Charlottesville, Fairfax, Fredericksburg, Prince William and Roanoke was out of an abundance of caution. Centers in Chesterfield, Richmond, Norfolk and Newport News will retain regular hours.

A winter weather advisory is in effect in Northwestern and Southwester Virginia, with up to five inches of snow expected. One to two inches are expected in the Richmond area.