RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that all United States and Virginia flags in front of state and local buildings in Virginia be flown at half staff in memory of Congressman Donald McEachin.

McEachin, a Richmond native who represented central Virginia in the United State House of Representatives, passed away on Monday from colorectal cancer at the age of 61.

Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.). (Photo courtesy of McEachin campaign).

According to a release from Youngkin’s office, all flags will be lowered on Tuesday, Nov. 29 and remain at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 30.