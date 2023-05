RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff on Sunday, May 7.

According to a release from the Office of the Governor, the order is pursuant to President Joe Biden’s proclamation to lower United States flags in observance of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Day.

Flags will be lowered to half-staff, and remain there until sunset.