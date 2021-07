CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Flags will fly at half-staff around the state on Saturday in honor of 26-year-old Tyvaughn Eldridge who died during a training exercise with Chesterfield County Fire and EMS.

Eldridge suffered a medical emergency during the training on July 3.

Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered that the United States flag and Virginia flag both be lowered.