Flooding in WV and VA from your Point of View

(WVNS) — March 2021 began with high water and flooding across southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia. Viewers from all points across the area, Greenbrier County to Wyoming County to Tazewell County, Virginia sent pictures of what they are experiencing.

As always, our Stormtracker 59 Weather team advises people to use caution when dealing with flood waters. If you see standing water on the roadway, you are advised to turn around, don’t drown.

Here is a look at the pictures coming into the Newsroom. If you have flooding in your area send photos to news@wvnstv.com along with your name, so we can credit you, and the location where the flooding is happening.

