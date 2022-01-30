Florida man killed in Virginia I-95 tractor trailer crash

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is dead after a tractor trailer crash that happened early Sunday morning, closing part of the interstate for around six hours.

Virginia State Police said the accident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on I-95 northbound near mile marker 32. Early investigation into the crash revealed that a driver of a 2016 freightliner collided into the back end of a 2018 freightliner.

Police said Jean Balazar, the driver of the 2016 vehicle that was hit from behind, was charged at the scene for defective brakes.

A 45-year-old Florida resident was the driver of the 2018 vehicle that collided into the back end of Balazar’s freightliner. The Hispanic male died upon impact.

Police have not released the name of the deceased, and have not yet been able to notify the man’s next of kin.

Due to the debris and damage of the vehicles, VSP said northbound I-95 was shutdown, and traffic was rerouted. The Virginia Department of Transportation said the road was reopened six hours later around 8:30 a.m.

There is an ongoing investigation into the crash.