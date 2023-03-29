FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One of Virginia’s most beloved multigenerational annual independent festivals could be facing cancelation, according to an announcement made Wednesday morning.

“We are risk-takers by nature and trade,” the announcement read. “We don’t settle for status quo, because each of us deserves this annual gathering filled with love, magic, surprise, release and recharge. So, we balance pushing the boundaries of imagination and creativity with sustaining this annual gift we all give to each other: FloydFest.”

Beginning in the early 2000s, FloydFest has been an annual multi-day music and arts festival nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains. With headliners such as The Black Crowes, Goose, Sheryl Crowe, The California Honeydrops, and Billystrings performing rock, bluegrass, folk, Appalachian and more, the five days of Music, Magic, and Mountains is a self-proclaimed “sanctuary for families.”

This year, FloydFest was slated to run Wednesday, July 26 through Sunday, July 30, but “due to final permitting and logistical factors,” the new FloydFest site, FestivalPark, is not currently viable for a 2023 festival, according to the Wednesday announcement. This means, that if FloydFest is unable to find a backup location to put on the five-day music and arts festival, the event faces cancelation.

In the announcement, FloydFest said the potential cancellation of the festival would be a difficult decision to make.

“Looking outward and inward, “FloydFest” is exactly what we all need this year,” the announcement said. “To boot, we have embarked on a paramount project: to make good on building all of us a forever home where we will celebrate life, love and living for decades to come. This dual mission hits deep for each of us. And thus, the news we received this week hits even deeper.”

FloydFest sign (FILE PHOTO)

The festival has promised more information on the possibility of 2023 FloydFest will become available on April 6, and ensured the future of FloydFest would remain strong.

“This we do know: We will see each of you, our FloydFest Family, in July 2024, as we christen your new home, FestivalPark,” the announcement read. “More information will be announced next week.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Correction Note — This article has been updated to clarify the possibility of the festival’s cancelation.