FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After an announcement last week relaying the possibility of cancelation due to an issue with the event venue, the organizers of the beloved multigenerational Blue Ridge festival, FloydFest, have confirmed the 5-day event will be canceled for this year.

“To ensure that our beloved patrons receive the best FloydFest experience possible, and to protect the FloydFest vibe that means so much to so many, we have made the difficult decision to cancel FloydFest 2023, after a review and thorough vetting of multiple alternative options,” organizers announced Thursday morning.

Beginning in the early 2000s, FloydFest has been an annual multi-day music and arts festival nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains. With headliners such as The Black Crowes, Goose, Sheryl Crowe, The California Honeydrops, and Billystrings performing rock, bluegrass, folk, Appalachian and more, the five days of Music, Magic, and Mountains is a self-proclaimed “sanctuary for families.”

The organizers reassured that FloydFest will continue in 2024 at the brand-new festival location, FestivalPark.

Those who have purchased tickets are being given two options: a refund or the ability to roll them over to the next festival in July 2024. Ticketholders who choose the rollover option will be entered to win a free prize or upgrade, such as merchandise or a ticket upgrade.

For either choice, ticketholders will need to fill out a form online here to select their option. Ticketholders must fill out the form by May 5, or tickets will be automatically rolled over to next year.