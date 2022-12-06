RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly every state reports ‘very high’ or ‘high’ flu activity this season. In comparison, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most states reported low to moderate flu activity this time last year.

Last year the flu was mainly affecting adults. However, kids ages four and under have been impacted the most this season, with 20% of hospital visits coming from that age range. So far, 14 pediatric deaths have been reported, including one in Virginia.

The number of flu hospitalizations in the country has doubled this week compared to last week. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there have been over 14,500 infections in Virginia during this flu season, and most virus strains could not be identified.

