RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) adopted new recommendations for the 2023-24 flu season, one of which recommends certain groups should be vaccinated earlier than usual.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) updated this year’s flu vaccine to match the cases of influenza that may arise this season.

One of the main changes for this year’s flu vaccine deals with those who experience egg allergies. Since most flu vaccines use an egg-based manufacturing process, the CDC said the vaccines contain a small amount of egg proteins. In previous years, the CDC has recommended additional safety measures for those with egg allergies as they may experience serious reactions following a dose of the shot, but as of this flu season, the CDC is no longer recommending any additional safety measures beyond those of any vaccine.

Should I get the flu shot earlier than September?

The agency says the recommended time to receive a flu shot is September and October but certain groups have been recommended to receive it in July and can now in August:

People who are 65 years old and older along with those who are pregnant in their third trimester are recommended to get vaccinated earlier. The CDC says this will ensure babies are protected from the flu after birth since they will be too young to be vaccinated when born.

Children who are 6 months to 8 years old may be in need of two doses if they have never been vaccinated with the flu shot before or have only received one dose. Parents should consult with their child’s primary healthcare provider to see if their child needs a double dose.

What are warning signs for the flu?

Typical symptoms of the flu include fever, cough, sore throat and more. However, the CDC notes there are warning signs in both children and adults that require immediate medical attention.

In adults:

Difficulty breathing

Shortness of breath

Not urinating

Severe muscle pain

Severe weakness or unsteadiness

In children:

Fast or trouble breathing

Bluish lips or face

Chest pain

Seizures

Dehydration

Besides vaccination, how else can one prevent contraction of the flu?

You want to avoid close contact with people who may be sick and keep your distance if you are sick. The CDC advises those who feel ill to stay home to prevent the spread of any illness.

Well-known preventative measures such as covering your mouth and nose, washing your hands and avoiding the habit of touching your eyes, nose or mouth also apply.

Parents should be in the know of any outbreak of the flu or another illness spreading at their child’s school or program. It’s important to ensure there are cleaning supplies handy and there is a knowledge of policies in place to respond to illnesses.

The CDC says ideally, anyone 6 months or older should get vaccinated by the end of October.

Click here for more information on this year’s flu season.