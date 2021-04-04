Food truck’s overfilled propane tanks prompt hazmat incident in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A food truck’s overfilled propane tanks have prompted a hazmat incident in Suffolk Saturday afternoon.

According to reports, Suffolk Fire & Rescue and Suffolk Police are currently on the scene of a hazmat incident in the 3000 block of Frederick Street. The call for the incident came in at around 4:50 p.m.

In a release regarding the incident, Battalion Chief William Kessinger said that a mobile food truck pulled over at the location to report a smell of gas.

Officials later determined that the smell came from the overfilled propane tanks on the truck.

The area is currently blocked off as officials flare the tanks. Officials say the scene is expected to be cleared within the next hour.