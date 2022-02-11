Forensic psychologist gives insight into Codi Bigsby case

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Investigators in Hampton are actively working behind the scenes as they review forensic evidence in the case of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby.

10 On Your Side spoke with Dr. Earle Williams, a forensic psychologist based in Norfolk. He is not tied to the Bigsby case, but explained how the process generally works.

Williams informed 10 On Your Side Cory Bigsby may have to go through a series of tests — if he hasn’t already — to determine if he’s mentally fit.

“This evaluation would cover his competency to stand trial,” said Williams.

Cory Bigsby is facing seven counts of child neglect in connection with several incidents in which he left his children home alone. Court records show the neglect charges are not directly related to Codi being missing.

Williams, who has been following the Bigsby case, explained that if Cory Bigsby shows he’s competent to stand trial, the next step is to see if he’s suffering from a mental illness.

“If he has ever been hospitalized from mental illness, I would want a copy of those records. If he is being treated as an outpatient then I would contact the community service board and see if I could get some information about that,” Williams stated.

Cory Bigsby may also be subject to a personality test or an intelligence exam.

“I may want to administer an IQ test. I may want to administer a test for depression because a lot of times depression will lower your ability to think clearly,” Williams explained.

Based on the findings, Bigsby’s children, in this case, his 5-year-old son who is the oldest of the four in the house, would be evaluated.

“Anyone that had any significant contact with him. Maybe his job, maybe a neighbor if they heard anything, maybe his mate or a girlfriend or a wife. If there are other children involved, I may want to look at interviewing them,” Williams said.

A typical psychiatric report for a criminal case is about 10 pages long.