Forest Fire Department confirms ‘mass casualty incident’ in single-car crash

UPDATE 3:40 p.m.: Virginia State Police are continuing to investigation the single-vehicle crash in Forest early Sunday morning.

VSP says the crash occurred at 3:04 a.m. on Sunday, May 16 on Ivy Lake Drive.

Currently, police are saying that seven injuries were sustained when the vehicle overturned.

They are awaiting additional details and will have more to release, potentially Sunday evening.

FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — Eight people were involved in a single-vehicle crash in Forest that has resulted in what the Forest Volunteer Fire Department says is a “mass casualty incident.”

According to the department, six people were ejected from the vehicle during the rollover.

Fire officials say one of the occupants was flown to a local hospital.

The department also confirmed to WFXR News that Virginia State Police have taken the lead in the investigation to determine what caused this crash.

