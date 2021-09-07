Forget ‘Fort Lee’ – Congress seeks input on replacements for confederate names

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — The Naming Commission is seeking public input on the renaming of several military bases in Virginia named after confederate officers, including several in Virginia.

The commission was formed following the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act earlier this year, which governs the budget of the U.S. military. They’re charged with “[renaming or removing] ‘names, symbols, displays, monuments and paraphernalia’ that commemorate the Confederacy.”

They have opened that process up to the public, inviting Americans to submit recommendations and comments to their website.

“As we work with the local communities, we welcome input from the American public,” said retired Navy Adm. Michelle Howard, the commission’s chair.

Four of the 10 facilities up for renaming are located in Virginia. They include Fort Lee, Fort Belvoir, Fort Pcikett and Fort A.P. Hill.