CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department arrested a former Cumberland elementary school teacher for possession of child pornography.

Joseph Richard Nowak III, 27, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of child pornography. According to Cumberland Sheriff Dennis Ownby, Nowak has also been given a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in Powhatan County.

According to Ownby, Nowak’s cell phone was seized and pornographic photographs were found on the device. The photos are not of local children.

Nowak’s arrest was part of a collaborative investigation by the Cumberland Sheriff’s Office and Powhatan Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is ongoing and Nowak is currently being held without bail at Piedmont Regional Jail.