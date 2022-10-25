ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A former Department of State employee pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of sex crimes with minors while he was serving at the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines.

Court records state that 63-year-old Dean Edward Cheves was serving at the Philippines embassy from 2017 to 2021, during which time he met multiple minors on the internet.

Cheves pleaded guilty Monday, Oct. 24 in U.S. District Court in Alexandria to engaging in illicit sexual conduct, including the production and possession of child pornography, with two minors aged 15 and 16 years old at the time, during his stay in the Philippines. According to a court statement of facts, Cheves paid both girls the equivalent of around $60 each for sexually explicit photos and sexual encounters on at least one occasion.

Court documents state that with the younger of the girls, Cheves requested her to make sexually explicit videos specifically for him, including her masturbating. When the victim said she was not comfortable sending the explicit videos, Cheves said that she was “missing out” and pushed her to “try it.” After the girl suggested sending a video that did not require her to masturbate, Chevez reportedly replied, “lol no thanks.” Later that day the girl sent him a series of explicit images, which Chevez admitted to paying for.

During the aforementioned conversation, the 15-year-old mentioned that she would be turning 16 soon, which Chevez acknowledged. He also had the birthdate of both victims saved to their contact information in his phone, according to court documents.

During texting conversations with the second victim, a 16-year-old girl, Chevez told her that he worked for the U.S. Embassy and had to be “extra careful” because “[t]his kind of thing causes international incidents,” according to the statement of facts. He continued on, addressing the victim’s age by saying that she was older than the other girls he had been chatting with and explained that he had previously had sex with a 14-year-old in a Brazilian “sex motel,” where he had taken pictures of their sexual encounter.

Chevez admitted that he later took the 16-year-old victim to a short-term hotel in the Philippines where he recorded multiple sex acts with the girl on his government-issued iPhone 11.

About a month later Chevez returned to the U.S. and was subsequently arrested in connection to the crimes in Virginia.

Chevez is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 20, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of up to 30 years on each count.