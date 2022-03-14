RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin will have former Environmental Protection Agency chief Andrew Wheeler serve as a senior adviser after Senate Democrats made a rare move to block Wheeler’s appointment as Virginia’s secretary of natural and historic resources.

Wheeler was Gov. Youngkin’s only Cabinet pick who received heavy pushback from lawmakers, with Democrats vowing to reject his nomination. When it came time to vote, Senate Democrats used their slim majority in the chamber to do just that.

Republicans claimed disapproval over Wheeler’s appointment was due in part to his time at the EPA under former President Donald Trump.

“His record on clean air and clean water is frankly astonishing. I get the politics,” state Sen. Richard H. Stuart (R-King George) said in February. “I understand that some of these environmental groups out there don’t like him because of who he worked for. And that’s just a real shame.”

Before this year, the last time a Virginia governor’s Cabinet nominee had been blocked was in 2006 when House Republicans prevented then-Gov. Tim Kaine’s nominee for secretary of the commonwealth from taking the post.

Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter confirmed Monday that Wheeler will stay in the administration as a senior adviser and that Travis Voyles, deputy secretary of natural and historic resources, will serve as acting secretary of natural and historic resources.

Voyles served as an associate administrator within the EPA for two years and as oversight counsel for the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The battle over Youngkin’s appointments raged after Wheeler’s nomination was blocked. House Republicans first opted not to elect Angela Navarro, a State Corporation Commission judge appointed by Northam, to a full term.

The caucus then blocked Northam appointees for the Board of Education, the Safety and Health Codes Board, the State Air Pollution Control Board, the State Water Control Board and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission. This move was brought up when Senate Democrats decided to block four of Youngkin’s five picks for the Parole Board last week.