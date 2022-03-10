LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — A former Loudoun County Sheriff’s Deputy has been found guilty of one count of using a communications system to solicit a minor.

Dustin Ryan Amos, 33, pled guilty to the charge Wednesday. Evidence presented in court showed that Amos used the anonymous social media app Whisper to have sexually charged conversations with a detective posing as a 15-year-old girl. Amos also sent photos of himself in his Sheriff’s Deputy uniform while at work.

Amos’ case was investigated by Virginia State Police and the Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force, who originally initiated contact with Amos over the internet.

Amos is set to be sentenced on June 13.