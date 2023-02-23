NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — After pleading guilty to the sexual exploitation of a child and receipt of child pornography in September, former Newport News police officer Michael Covey was sentenced to nearly three decades in prison on Feb. 22.

Covey, 39, had been with the department for 16 years before he was arrested in June 2022. Court documents state Covey was found to have used two children to perform sexually explicit acts with the intent of producing child pornography photos and videos.

The child pornography materials were tracked back to Covey’s phone after an investigation into an Ohio sex offender found several of the child sexual abuse images had been sent out on the social media platform, Kik, by the Ohio man. After a police investigation, the images were determined to have originated from Covey’s phone.

Michael Covey

According to court documents, the photos show a pre-pubescent girl in bed asleep, in one of the photos, covers are pulled down, exposing her thighs. The documents continued, setting the scene of the video files as the same girl in bed asleep, while a male masturbated close to her.

Police said, according to the metadata found on the images, the images and videos were produced at Covey’s Newport News address.

A police investigation into Covey later found a second phone hidden in the back of his police squad car. This second phone was found to have additional evidence of the exploitation of a second child, which led to additional sexual exploitation charges.

Covey pleaded guilty to two counts of the sexual exploitation of children and one count of receipt of child pornography in September of 2022. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Feb. 22, 2023.