NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A former Norfolk chaplain was found not guilty of child sex abuse charges in a trial this week.

Victor Philip had faced multiple charges of attempting indecent liberties with a child under the age of 15 after being arrested earlier this year.

Philip, who was 66 years old at the time of his arrest back in January, was fired from his job as chaplain at Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital in Norfolk.

An incident report from Norfolk police said Philip was arrested by an undercover female detective at a playground on Tidewater Drive. The detective said she was a juvenile, the report said.