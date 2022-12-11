PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police say they have arrested a former Radford Police employee.

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office reports that 47-year-old Christopher L. Caldwell turned himself in and was charged with one count of using an electronic device to solicit a minor. Caldwell turned himself in on Saturday, Dec. 10.

In regard to the arrest, Chief Jeff Dodson of the Radford Police Department released a statement saying the following:

“The men and women of the Radford City Police Department are very disappointed to learn of the arrest of former Captain Chris Caldwell. The charge and allegations against him, if proven true in a court of law, are abhorrent and reprehensible. These accusations against a former employee in no way reflect the professionalism and high standards of the Radford City Police Department. All staff with the Radford City Police Department hold each other to a very high standard and know that if we break the law, we will be held accountable, and those who are willing to tarnish their badge, their oath of office, and the law enforcement code of ethics no longer deserve to wear the badge. The men and women of the Radford City Police Department work daily to protect and serve the members of this community, especially the most vulnerable. We will continue to serve at the highest levels and ensure that Radford continues to be a safe community for all despite the actions of a former employee.” Jeff Dodson, Chief of Police

The Radford City Police Department says they were made aware of the State Police investigation of Captain Caldwell on Sept. 4 and on Sept. 6 he was notified of the pending investigation and placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Radford City Police say within minutes of him being placed on leave Caldwell submitted his resignation of employment.

The Radford City Police Department says they are cooperating with Virginia State Police as well as the special prosecutor assigned to the case.

State police say Christopher Caldwell was released on bond and the investigation is ongoing.