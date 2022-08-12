WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — A former Rocky Mount Police officer has been sentenced to 87 months in prison for his role in the breach of the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to the United States Department of Justice, 49-year-old Thomas Robertson of Ferrum and co-defendant Jacob Fracker of Rocky Mount both pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge on March 18.

According to court documents, Robertson and Fracker, both of whom were Rocky Mount Police officers at the time, went to Washington, D.C. in Robertson’s car while off-duty on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021. Both brought their police identification badges to D.C. but left them in the car while they attended a rally at the Washington Monument and made their way to the U.S. Capitol, where a mob was forming.

Robertson and Fracker put on gas masks and approached the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol and joined and advancing group of rioters. Robertson carried a large wooden stick and confronted Metropolitan Police officers, who were there to assist Capitol Police as they defended the West Front of the Capitol from the mob.

At around 2:14 p.m., Fracker entered the Capitol, followed a few minutes later by Robertson. The two took a selfie in front of a statue in the Capitol’s Crypt while making an obscene gesture used their cell phones to take photos and shoot videos from inside the Capitol throughout the day.

After the breach, federal law enforcement officers called Robertson and Fracker to inform them that there were warrants out for their arrests and order them to turn themselves in, after which Robertson destroyed both of their in order to hide evidence. Both men were arrested on Jan. 13.

On April 11, 2022, Robertson was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds while carrying a dangerous weapon, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building while carrying a dangerous weapon and tampering with a document or proceedings.

Robertson was also found guilty of disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor. He will have to pay $2,000 in restitution and will be placed on three years of supervised release after his prison term. Fracking is set to be sentenced on Aug. 16.