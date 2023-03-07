RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Former Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates Eileen Filler-Corn says that she is not seeking re-election.

In a statement Tuesday, Filler-Corn says she is “heading into a new chapter.”

“I am proud of the transformative actions we took during my tenure. We invested in public education and transportation, made our communities safer from gun violence, supported working families, expanded reproductive freedom, rooted out discrimination, secured voting rights, protected our environment, and kept Virginia the top state for business in the nation.”

Filler-Corn became the first woman and first Jewish Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates back in 2020.

“I could not be more proud of how my colleagues and I have improved the lives of Virginians in a meaningful way. Thank you to the many advocates and supporters who made this possible.”

Filler-Corn did not specify what’s next for her career, but stated that she is eager and energized for the next challenge.