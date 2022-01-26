Former Virginia deputy indicted on 2021 crash that killed retired Marine from Norfolk

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A former Stafford County deputy has been indicted in connection with a pedestrian-involved crash that killed a retired Marine from Norfolk in 2021.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred just after 12 a.m. on July 9, 2021.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that then-Stafford County deputy John Yenchak was traveling eastbound on Garrisonville Road when he struck 44-year-old Norfolk resident Jesse Schertz who was crossing the road near Center Street.

Deputies rendered aid to Shertz, however officials say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to his obituary obtained by 10 On Your Side, Shertz served in the United States Marines Corps for 24 years and retired in 2018 after serving two tours in Iraq and two tours in Afghanistan.

It is not yet clear whether Yanchak was driving his own personal vehicle or a vehicle from the sheriff’s office.

Yanchak was subsequently put on administrative leave following a criminal and internal investigation. He later separated from the sheriff’s office in December 2021.

On Tuesday, following what officials say was a “thorough investigation’ from the detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division of the Sheriff’s Office and the Traffic Safety Unit, a grand jury indicted Yenchak on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving.

An initial court date has not yet been set.

No further information has been released.