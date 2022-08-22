FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A former Virginia resident pleaded guilty on Friday to conspiring to commit wire fraud to defraud the American Red Cross of disaster relief funds intended for Hurricane Harvey victims in 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to federal court documents, Muata Khalif, 55, conspired with other individuals to obtain the personal information of Texas residents, and to use that personal information to apply for and obtain Red Cross disaster relief payments.

The Red Cross initiated an “Immediate Assistance Program” for victims of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, funded by public donations.

Upon verifying that an applicant was, in fact, a resident of an affected area in Texas, the Red Cross would provide the applicant with a $400 cash payment, which the applicant could retrieve at designated locations, including Wal-Mart Money Centers.

In Oct. 2017, Khalif, who at the time was a resident of Emporia, Va., obtained the client ID and reference numbers of at least 116 people according to the Department of Justice. Over the course of a five-day span, Khalif traveled to Wal-Mart stores located in Emporia, Colonial Heights, Petersburg, and Midlothian to obtain the Red Cross relief payments intended for those individuals, officials said.

One day into his scheme, Khalif met, befriended, and then recruited a Petersburg Wal-Mart Money Center cashier. Assisted by this Wal-Mart employee, Khalif eventually obtained 116 Red Cross disaster relief payments, totaling more than $46,000 in fraud loss to the Red Cross, according to the Department of Justice.

Khalif is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 17. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. .